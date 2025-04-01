Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 512,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 75,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 479.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,198,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,298,000 after purchasing an additional 991,256 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,542,000. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VEA opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

