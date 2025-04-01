Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 178,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 87,764 shares.The stock last traded at $200.24 and had previously closed at $201.38.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.24.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.5985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

