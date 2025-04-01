Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 178,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 87,764 shares.The stock last traded at $200.24 and had previously closed at $201.38.
The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.5985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
