Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $258.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $234.18 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.1671 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

