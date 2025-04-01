VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in March

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

VAT Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS VTTGF opened at $386.80 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $351.65 and a twelve month high of $572.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.94.

Get VAT Group alerts:

VAT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.