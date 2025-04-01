VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in March

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
VAT Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS VTTGF opened at $386.80 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $351.65 and a twelve month high of $572.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.94.
VAT Group Company Profile
