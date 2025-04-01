Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.12 and last traded at $37.76, with a volume of 13995362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average is $91.83.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. Analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $669,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,208,443.70. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,664.25. This trade represents a 46.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,018 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

