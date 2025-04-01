Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Up 46.9% in March

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 3,709,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,068.6 days.

Vicinity Centres Stock Performance

CNRAF stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Vicinity Centres has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16.

Get Vicinity Centres alerts:

About Vicinity Centres

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.