Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,101 shares during the quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after buying an additional 130,422 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 692,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 41,892 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 36,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter worth about $4,634,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OI stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

