Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Has $692,000 Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Mativ were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mativ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,582,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mativ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 253,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Mativ by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,090,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 226,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mativ by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 187,970 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mativ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Mativ Stock Performance

MATV opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Mativ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $458.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Mativ Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.