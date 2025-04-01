Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.50 to $28.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.89 million, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.41. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 271,974 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.