Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other Vitesse Energy news, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $217,336.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,304.35. This represents a 9.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $179,263.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,073.70. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTS. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,330,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 125,988 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 112.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 119,861 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 110,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Vitesse Energy by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 109,046 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VTS traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 235,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Vitesse Energy has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $957.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is 351.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTS. Northland Capmk upgraded Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

