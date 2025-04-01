Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $8.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vor Biopharma from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vor Biopharma from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vor Biopharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VOR opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.40.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.