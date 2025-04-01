Wabash National Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

Wabash National has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wabash National to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

WNC opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

