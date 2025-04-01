Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 619.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039,845 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $487,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Amphenol by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 703.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:APH opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

