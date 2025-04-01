Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition (NASDAQ:WTMAR) Stock Price Up 49.6% – Should You Buy?

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMAR – Get Free Report) shot up 49.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

