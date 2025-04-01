Western Asset Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:WABF)

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1166 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Western Asset Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WABF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $25.27. 176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489. Western Asset Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41.

Western Asset Bond ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities.

