William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FGEN

FibroGen Stock Up 0.7 %

FibroGen stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 503,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,241. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $31.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.82.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FibroGen

In related news, Director James A. Schoeneck acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,302.70. This trade represents a 339.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thane Wettig acquired 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,165.15. The trade was a 36.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 68,569 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 96,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 77,693 shares during the period. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.