WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $30,000 in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on E.W. Scripps from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

E.W. Scripps stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $256.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

