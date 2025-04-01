WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $159,000 Position in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NL Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NL Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 162,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NL Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut NL Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NL Industries

In other news, Director Kevin B. Kramer purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $42,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,616.50. The trade was a 228.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NL opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. NL Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $388.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.56.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. NL Industries had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter.

NL Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

NL Industries Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Further Reading

