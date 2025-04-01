WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $206,000 Position in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of BTDR stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.12. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

