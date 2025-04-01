World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
World Acceptance stock opened at $126.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.03 and its 200-day moving average is $123.00. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $161.63. The company has a market capitalization of $727.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.48.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 14 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 282.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 10.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
