XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Short Interest Update

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,100 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

XBiotech Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.25. XBiotech has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in XBiotech during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in XBiotech by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in XBiotech by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in XBiotech by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

