XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.13. 9,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 326,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

XCHG Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XCHG stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

XCHG Company Profile

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

