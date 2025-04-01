XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL) Short Interest Update

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

XWELL Stock Down 2.9 %

XWELL stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. XWELL has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.55.

XWELL Company Profile

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

