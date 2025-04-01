Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $5.81.

About Yamaguchi Financial Group

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It also engages in the securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, Insurance agent, receivables management and collection, investment management, real estate leasing, cloud funding, DX consulting, human resource consulting, wholesale and retail of regional products, agricultural management, and other businesses.

