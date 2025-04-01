YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Position Lowered by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of YETI by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.77.

NYSE YETI opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

