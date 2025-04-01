YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLYGet Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 1,161,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,535,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLY. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 5,804.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 205,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 201,862 shares during the last quarter.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

