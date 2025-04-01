Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,536 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Boston Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,720 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,179,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Yum China by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $1,851,796.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares in the company, valued at $19,021,879.47. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,152 shares of company stock worth $2,242,176. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $53.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum China

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.