100,929 Shares in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 67,138 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 97,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 60,709 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 241,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROAM opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.76. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

The Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (ROAM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multifactor and quant-driven index of emerging market stocks aimed at reducing concentration risk prevalent in cap-weighted indexes. ROAM was launched on Feb 26, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

