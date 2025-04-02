11,790 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average is $82.29.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

