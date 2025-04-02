1,296 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.16 and its 200-day moving average is $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. HSBC upgraded Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Argus raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

