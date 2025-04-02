3,510 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $91.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $101.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.15.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.3256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

