3,592 Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Bought by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $80.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ON. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

