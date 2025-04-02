3,652,660 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,652,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,115,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other news, insider Michael Sharp bought 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

