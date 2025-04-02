4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,725 ($48.16) and last traded at GBX 3,760 ($48.61), with a volume of 38006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,890 ($50.29).

4imprint Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,022.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,034.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98.

4imprint Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

