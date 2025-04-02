502 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 502 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group set a $495.00 target price on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %

Adobe stock opened at $383.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.50 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

