6,026 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of STIP opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.32. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.53 and a 52-week high of $103.61.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

