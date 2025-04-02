98,553 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430,979 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,494,000 after buying an additional 28,602,115 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,907,000 after buying an additional 28,538,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,622,000 after buying an additional 17,759,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

