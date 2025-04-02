A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.26), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AZ opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.38. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on A2Z Smart Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

