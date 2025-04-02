Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Shares Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.85. Approximately 482,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 198,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $997.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.27. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 1,000.27% and a net margin of 16.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.79%.

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

