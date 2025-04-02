Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,319 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 57,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $853.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $308,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,092.25. This trade represents a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 19.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

