Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Accenture by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,175,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,740 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,346,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Accenture by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,186,000 after buying an additional 93,040 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,105,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 391,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,766,000 after acquiring an additional 64,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Baird R W upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $387.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.23.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ACN opened at $313.50 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $196.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.46, for a total transaction of $91,514.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,610.90. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total value of $885,136.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,232,419.68. The trade was a 7.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,905 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.