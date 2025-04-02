Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Raised by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.1% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.72.

AMD opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.73 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

