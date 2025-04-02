Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $100.76 and last traded at $102.74. Approximately 5,757,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 43,254,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus set a $160.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.72.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $167.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.