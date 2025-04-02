AF Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

AF Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 0.1% of AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 283,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after acquiring an additional 41,107 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 245,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.15. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.43 and a one year high of $144.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

