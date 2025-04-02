Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.40 and last traded at $71.30, with a volume of 7306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total transaction of $725,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,533,787.68. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $56,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,328.32. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,250 shares of company stock worth $8,708,238. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

