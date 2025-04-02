Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Trading Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
Agilyx ASA Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.
Agilyx ASA Company Profile
Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company operates through two segments, Agilyx and Cyclyx. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Agilyx ASA
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Agilyx ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilyx ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.