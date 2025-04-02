Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Shares Down 9% – Here’s What Happened

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08). Approximately 3,873,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,509,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.70 ($0.09).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agronomics from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 15.90 ($0.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of £60.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.37 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, insider James (Jim) Mellon acquired 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,523.70). Insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Agronomics is an AIM-listed investment company centered on the nascent fields of cellular agriculture, precision fermentation and synthetic biology. The Company invests in technologies that offer new ways of producing food and materials with a focus on products historically derived from animals. These technologies are driving a major disruption in agriculture, offering solutions to improve sustainability, as well as addressing human health, animal welfare and environmental damage.

