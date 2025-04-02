AIA Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,719 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in PVH by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

PVH Trading Up 18.0 %

PVH opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $124.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.59.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.