AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $176.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.95. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.03 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.79.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

