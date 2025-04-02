AIA Group Ltd Invests $242,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.51.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

